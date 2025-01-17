Karnataka: Man Convicted for Rape, Murder of Elderly Woman

Kalaburagi: The 5th Additional Special District and Sessions Court in Kalaburagi has convicted a person in connection to the rape and murder of a 60-year-old woman.

The incident occurred on the night of July 19, 2021, at Jeratagi bus stand. The victim, a homeless elderly woman, was raped and murdered by the accused a resident of Tekkalkote in Ballari district, while she was asleep. According to the investigation, Manjunath attacked the woman in a brutal manner, slamming her head against a wall after the assault, leading to her death.

The police collected crucial evidence from the scene. These findings, along with eyewitness accounts and forensic reports, played a pivotal role in the case.

The case was registered under Crime No. 94/2021 at Nelogi Police Station. Officers Rajkumar (PSI) and M. Shivaprasad (Circle Inspector) led the investigation, which culminated in a detailed final report. The prosecution presented 13 witnesses and substantial evidence during the trial.

The Judge pronounced the verdict on Jan 13, finding the accused guilty under IPC Section 376 (rape) and IPC Section 302 (murder). Manjunath was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 under IPC Section 376 and life imprisonment and an additional fine of Rs 10,000 under IPC Section 302.

The total fine imposed amounted to Rs 20,000.