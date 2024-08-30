Karnataka: Hebbalkar Accuses Centre of Destabilising Non-BJP States

Speaking at a press conference, Hebbalkar criticized the central administration, asserting that its actions are aimed at creating instability in states governed by parties other than the BJP. She said the Raj Bhavan in the state was working under pressure.

She further emphasized the Congress party's commitment to the welfare of the poor, highlighting that the party has implemented five guarantee schemes aimed at aiding the underprivileged. Hebbalkar also accused the central government of waiving off ₹16 lakh crore owed by the wealthy, contrasting this with the Congress party's focus on supporting the economically disadvantaged.

Lakshmi Hebbalkar also addressed the allegations made against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, asserting that the matter will be resolved in court.