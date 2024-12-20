Karnataka HC Extends Deadline for Lokayukta Probe Into MUDA Plot Case

The SC on Monday stayed the Karnataka HC order quashing the 2014 government regulation that packets of tobacco products must carry pictorial warning covering 85 per cent of the packaging space. The SC on Monday stayed the Karnataka HC order quashing the 2014 government regulation that packets of tobacco products must carry pictorial warning covering 85 per cent of the packaging space.

Bengaluru:While, hearing a petition seeking transfer of alleged plot allotment irregularities to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife by Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) from Lokayukta to Central Bureau of Investigation, the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday extended the deadline given to Lokayukta, Mysuru wing to submit its final report on its investigation till January 28, 2025.

In September, the High Court asked the sleuths of Lokayukta, Mysuru wing to submit its final report on December 24 this year.

The High Court is concurrently hearing a petition by a social activist Snehamayi Krishna to hand over the MUDA plot irregularities from Lokayukta, Mysuru wing to sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a fair investigation.

The High Court posted the next hearing in the case to January 15 next year wherein the petition of social activist Snehamayi Krishna seeking transfer of investigation from Lokayukta, Mysuru wing to sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be taken-up for hearing for final arguments.

It may be recalled here that the High Court of Karnataka ordered the Lokayukta, Mysuru wing to investigate alleged irregularities in plot allotments to B.M. Parvathi, wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by MUDA in Mysuru. Parvathi was allotted 14 plots by MUDA as compensation for her losing 3.16 acres in Kesare of Mysuru taluk to MUDA.

A social activist Snehamayi Krishna of Mysuru petitioned Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot over plot allotments to CM's wife alleging irregularities and sought prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 among others.

The Chief Minister challenged the grant of sanction for investigation against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot by filing a writ petition in the High Court. The High Court upheld the Governor’s decision and asked the Lokayukta, Mysuru wing to investigate the plot allotments to the CM's wife by MUDA and submit a final report on December 24 this year.