Karnataka: Eviction of Encroached Govt Lands by Union Minister, BJP MP Begins

Bengaluru: As per the directions of High Court of Karnataka, a team of officials led by Ramnagar Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar on Tuesday began markings in various survey numbers at Kethaganahalli near Bidadi of Ramnagar district to reclaim government lands spread across in various survey numbers.

The markings by revenue officials includes lands belonging to former Chief Minister and Union Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy, his brother-in-law and Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha member Dr C.N. Manjunath, and their relatives in survey numbers of 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 17 and 79 at Kethaganahalli.

Dr C.N. Manjunath represents Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat and Kethaganahalli falls under his parliamentary seat while H.D. Kumaraswamy belonging to Janata Dal Secular represents the Mandya Lok Sabha seat. JDS is part of the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Prior to embarking on markings to fence the evicted lands at Kethaganahalli, Ramnagar Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukur told reporters “I’m here to enforce the Court’s order.”

Continuing on the eviction to be initiated by officials concerned, the Deputy Commissioner said eviction would be taken-up in about 8 survey numbers including that of lands belonging to H.D. Kumaraswamy (survey numbers7 and 8) and stated encroachments have taken place in more than 14 acres at Kethaganahalli.

Once the eviction is completed the officials will fence the area and submit a report to the High Court, stated the Deputy Commissioner who along with revenue officials took up the markings of the area for eviction to begin. Adequate police personnel were deployed to thwart any untoward incident.

It may be recalled here social activist S.R. Hiremath moved the High Court of Karnataka seeking eviction of encroachment of government lands at Kethaganahalli and in its hearing on Monday, the High Court questioned the revenue officials over delay in eviction of encroachments at Kethaganahalli and issued a stern warning to revenue officials of serious consequences for non-compliance of its order.

Reacting to eviction at his farm lands at Kethaganahalli, H.D. Kumaraswamy stated “I have never engaged in any illegal activities in my life. The land in question was purchased 40 years back.”

Kumarasamy said “I have not received any notice or official communication till now on eviction of lands. Even if the State Government wants to evict an ordinary citizen, a notice must be served at least 15 days in advance as per law.”

The Union Minister said to wage a legal fight against eviction of lands belonging to him at Kethaganahalli.