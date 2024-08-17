Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denounces Governor’s Prosecution Sanction

Bengaluru: While ruling out his resignation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday questioned the morality of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in seeking his resignation over grant of prosecution by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot under Prevention of Corruption Act and also under section 218 of the Bharathiya Nagarika Suraksha Samhitha, 2023.

He told reporters “It is a decision taken by the Governor where he has no authority or jurisdiction. It (sanction for prosecution) is totally unconstitutional” and asserted to fight the sanction for prosecution legally in the court of law.

He termed the sanction given by the Governor as “illegal” and accused the Governor of “being a puppet of the Union Government.” “A conspiracy has been hatched by the Union Government, BJP, Janata Dal Secular along with local leaders of Karnataka,” he said.

Questioning the Governor over his grant for prosecution against him, Siddaramaiah “There is application pending with the Governor with regard to prosecution of former Chief Minister and Union Minister for Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy in connection with the illegal iron ore mining case and his prosecution has been sought by Karnataka Lokayukta. Similar applications are pending with the Governor for prosecution such as former minister Sashikala Jolle among others.”

He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party ruled Union Government of not being tolerant towards his Government and his leadership and stated “His Government implemented 5-gurantee schemes (free travel for women in State buses, up to 200 units of power supply to a family) among others to help poor people across religions. But, the Union Government is against the poor and also against 5-guarantee schemes.”