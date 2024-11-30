Karnataka CM Orders Blacklisting of Pharma Firm After Maternal Deaths

Bengaluru:Over 4 deaths of pregnant women in Ballari District Hospital since November 11, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday directed officials concerned to blacklist the West Bengal based Pharma company for supply of alleged ‘substandard’ Ringer lactate solution supplied to treat dehydration and restore fluid balance in the body. Apart from bringing the Pharma company under blacklist, CM directed officials to register a criminal case against the Pharma company.

The Chief Minister said of 7 women suffering hemodialysis, multi organ failure and chronic kidney disease, 4 died while two got discharged from the hospital. He held a meeting in Bengaluru over the deaths of pregnant women in Ballari district and said to constitute an expert committee under the Development Secretary to detect such deaths of pregnant women in various hospitals across the State.

Siddaramaiah said to order for the suspension of Drug Controller Umesh under suspension on charge of dereliction of duty and stated to arrive at a decision to revamp Drug Control Department and procurement of medicines on the Tamil Nadu model.

While Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters as many as 2,600 surgeries have been conducted in Ballari District Hospital so far and majority of them include cesarean cases. “It is for the first time that such a tragedy has occurred,” stated the Minister.

As per the expert committee report, Rao said the expert committee stated no fault of doctors and it has led to suspicion of Ringer lactate solution which might have led to the deaths of pregnant women. An expert committee will be constituted to verify the matter.

The Minister said the Pharma company of West Bengal was blacklisted but the company got certificate from the High Court to supply Ringer lactate solution.

Based on tests by officials concerned with the Drugs Control Department report, Rao said during the tests it was found that 22 batches of Ringer lactate solution was of substandard quality and on the report a criminal case will be filed against the Pharma company. However, the 22 batches of solutions were not delivered to hospitals.