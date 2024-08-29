Karnataka CM Gets Interim Relief in Plot Distribution Case

Bengaluru: The High Court on Thursday said to continue to interim relief to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from the grant of sanction accorded by Governor for his prosecution in the alleged irregularities in plot distribution to wife of Chief Minister by Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in Mysuru city.

Meanwhile, the High Court will take up the hearing of a writ petition of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah challenging Governor’s grant of sanction to his prosecution on Saturday.

Acting on petitions from 3 persons, Governor Thawar Chand on August 16 accorded grant of sanction to prosecute Chief Minister in the alleged plot distribution irregularities in MUDA under Section 17 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and also under Section 218 of Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Samitha, 2023. The Governor’s prosecution sanction was communicated to the Chief Secretary to the State Government on August 17.

Contending no illegality in plot distribution to his wife, Siddaramaiah challenged the Governor’s sanction and filed a writ petition in the High Court on August 19 and sought quashing of the sanction for his prosecution amongst reliefs. The High Court granted interim relief for the Chief Minister and had posted the hearing of CM’s writ petition to August 29.