Karnataka CM Accuses BJP of Dynastic Politics Hypocrisy

Shiggaon: Criticizing the BJP, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted what he described as the party’s contradiction in fielding Bharath Bommai, son of Basavaraj Bommai and grandson of SR Bommai—both former Chief Ministers of the state—while claiming to oppose dynastic politics.





“Modi talks about family politics, yet here the BJP has given a ticket to the son and grandson of former CMs. Isn’t this family politics?” he questioned while addressing an election campaign at Chandapur in Shiggaon constituency.

Siddaramaiah also questioned the BJP-JD(S) alliance, recalling past statements by JD(S) leaders HD Kumaraswamy and HD Deve Gowda. “Kumaraswamy had once called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘master of deception,’ and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda had declared he would leave the country if Modi were re-elected. Now, they are brothers (Bhai-Bhai),” Siddaramaiah remarked.

The Chief Minister further criticized BJP candidate Bharath Bommai, suggesting that Bommai’s wealthy background limits his understanding of village life and the struggles of the poor.

“In contrast, our Congress candidate comes from a humble background and understands the hardships and joys of the poor. Electing him will support the development of the constituency,” he said.

Reflecting on his own career, Siddaramaiah emphasized that he has served as minister and chief minister for 40 years without any blemish on his record. He maintained that, despite false allegations against his family, the public would not let such baseless accusations bring him down.

In a pointed attack, Siddaramaiah alleged that BJP state president BY Vijayendra, accused of taking bribes by cheque, was in no position to criticize him. “Even his own party members, Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi, have spoken about how Vijayendra amassed wealth. On one side, we have Vijayendra with his bribe taken by check, and on the other, ‘Looti Ravi’—both leveling accusations against our government. People know their true colors,” he asserted.

He accused the BJP leaders of indulging in corruption and amassing wealth while in power, only to now use caste and religion to promote divisive politics.

Siddaramaiah challenged Basavaraj Bommai’s record, asking, “Bommai speaks of strength and competence, but what has he contributed to the state or his constituency as Chief Minister? People are now calling Bommai ‘Shakuni,’ alleging that he uses secret pacts to play politics. Such leaders should not remain in politics.”

He highlighted his government’s initiatives and programs for the poor and weaker sections of society.

“Through our five guarantees, we have provided economic empowerment to women across the state and deposited Rs 56,000 crore directly into the accounts of the poor, regardless of caste or religion,” he said.

Siddaramaiah urged voters to support Congress candidate Pathan.