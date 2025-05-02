Karnataka Cabinet to Review Socio-Economic Survey Before Budget

Bengaluru: The cabinet meeting on May 9 will discuss the Backward Classes Commission submitted socio-economic and educational report-2015 before a decision is taken on it, stated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here and said once the cabinet meeting decides on the report, the outcome of the cabinet meeting will be forwarded to the Union Government.

At a press conference on Thursday, Chief Minister said the report was once discussed in the cabinet meeting but Ministers have been asked to give their final opinion on the report for the State Government to arrive at a decision. The opinions offered by Ministers concerned of socio-economic and educational report will be considered while preparing for the budget.

In the report, he said, the socio-economic and educational report-2015 covered as many as 5.90 crore population of the State and about 93 percent of people were surveyed and ruled out “None can conduct a survey of 100 percent of its population.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated keeping in mind the Bihar assembly polls, the BJP led Union Government has been inspired by the conduct of socio-economic and educational survey of Karnataka and announced to conduct caste enumeration in the country.