Karnataka: Bommai Warns of Congress Infighting

Gadag: Stating that internal conflicts have emerged within the Congress party in the state which have created the impression that the Chief Minister's chair is unstable, Haveri MP and Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pointed to the unpredictable nature of politics, citing historical examples.

Speaking to reporters in Gadag, Bommai recalled how powerful leaders like Virendra Patil, Devaraj Urs, and S Bangarappa were replaced overnight, despite their influence.

"While everything seems fine on the surface, there is always someone drilling a hole in the boat from within—that is politics. Looking at Karnataka's history, Virendra Patil was one of the strongest Chief Ministers in Congress, but during his tenure, all the MLAs changed overnight. Later Devaraj Urs was replaced and Gundu Rao became the Chief Minister. Devaraj Urs was the leader who was re-elected as Chief Minister because of his own strength. S Bangarappa had the support of 183 MLAs, yet even he was replaced as CM. This kind of political maneuvering keeps happening," Bommai said.

Bommai also criticized the state government for its performance over the past year, stating that the administration has done little to address the needs of the people.

"People are disillusioned, and even the ruling party's MLAs are confused. Internal conflicts have arisen within the Congress party, creating a sense that the Chief Minister's position is unstable, and now the desire to occupy the CM's chair is emerging," he said.

When asked about the possibility of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah facing jail time over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scandal, Bommai refrained from making predictions, stating, "As a former Chief Minister with responsibility, I do not predict the future. The law will take its course."

On MLA RV Deshpande's recent remarks (about expressing wish to become CM), Bommai declined to comment directly, but noted that the responses from Congress leaders indicate internal issues within the party. "I do not know the context of his statement. But many Congress leaders have reacted over it. The reactions from within Congress are evidence that all is not well," he said.

Bommai also warned of an impending financial crisis in the state. He highlighted the government's struggle to manage expenses.

"Last year, due to the financial stability we provided, the government was able to function for half a year. But this year, the situation looks bleak. The implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission's recommendations, along with other expenses, will put immense pressure on the state's finances. I have said from the beginning that financial decline is not far off," Bommai cautioned.

"Anganwadi workers are getting their salary once every 3-4 months. The state government may soon struggle to pay the salaries of government employees too," he warned.

Touching on the MUDA scandal, Bommai pointed out that the MUDA commissioner at the time has been placed under suspension based on the technical committee report.

"State Congress leaders claim there was no scandal, but the suspension of the commissioner suggests otherwise. That indicates that not everything was done legally, and the government seems to have admitted it indirectly," he added.