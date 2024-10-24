Karnataka: Bharath Bommai Files Nomination for Shiggaon Seat

Haveri: Bharath Bommai, the BJP candidate for the Shiggaon Assembly by-election, filed his nomination on Thursday. Speaking to reporters, Bharath said that he submitted his nomination at an auspicious time, as suggested by his mother.

"Although I filed my nomination today, I will formally file my nomination tomorrow in the presence of several senior BJP leaders," Bharath said.

He said he would ask the voters for their blessings, just as they blessed his father, Basavaraj Bommai.

“I will work for the poor, youth, and women under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will chalk out various development schemes if I win the election,” he added.

Bharath's affidavit states that the total income shown in Income Tax Returns has increased from Rs 13,32,930 in 2018-19 to Rs 1,37,10,318 in 2022-23. The income of his wife Padakannaya Poornima Ibbani has grown from Rs 5,10,210 to Rs 60,41,862 during the same period.