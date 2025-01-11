Kannauj railway station ceiling collapse; 23 rescued, several trapped

A major accident occurred at Kannauj railway station on Saturday morning when a ceiling slab of an under-construction building suddenly collapsed, trapping several workers and railway staff under the debris. The station, which is undergoing renovations under the Amrit Bharat scheme, was the site of the collapse, which resulted in panic and a swift emergency response.

The incident took place early in the morning while workers were laying the ceiling slab of a two-storey building being constructed as part of the station's renovation. According to initial reports, about 40 people were present at the construction site when the ceiling slab came crashing down. So far, 23 individuals have been rescued, while several others remain trapped under the heavy debris.

The building was being constructed as part of the government’s Amrit Bharat scheme, which aims to modernize railway stations across the country. The renovation project includes improvements to infrastructure and facilities at the station to handle increasing passenger traffic.

Upon hearing the noise of the collapse, panic spread throughout the station, and locals rushed to the site to help. However, due to the weight of the debris, it was not possible for civilians to assist in the rescue operation.

The local administration, along with the Station Development and Relief Force (SDRF), Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and local police teams, immediately began rescue and relief operations. The trapped workers were quickly identified, and efforts were made to clear the rubble and bring them to safety. Several injured individuals were rushed to nearby hospitals, while emergency medical teams were deployed on-site to treat those affected.

“At least 23 people have been successfully rescued so far, and they have been shifted to nearby hospitals. We are continuing with the rescue operation, and our teams are working relentlessly to clear the debris and reach those still trapped,” a senior official involved in the operation said.

Sources said that the workers and railway staff were on-site early to begin the day’s work when the ceiling slab unexpectedly gave way. The sudden nature of the collapse caught everyone by surprise, and emergency protocols were immediately activated.

A team of structural engineers was called to assess the damage and determine the cause of the collapse. Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident may have occurred due to structural failure, though an official investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the tragedy.

“We have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident. A team of experts is looking into all aspects of the construction process to determine what led to this unfortunate event,” said a spokesperson from the railway department.

As of now, authorities have confirmed that the rescue operation is ongoing, with teams working tirelessly to free the remaining workers trapped under the debris. There has been no official statement regarding the exact number of casualties, though the situation is still being assessed.

The collapse at Kannauj railway station has sent shockwaves through the community, with many expressing their concerns over safety measures at construction sites under major infrastructure schemes. The local administration has promised to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of workers in the future. Further updates are awaited as the rescue operation continues.