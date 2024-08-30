Kangana Meets Nadda for Second Time

New Delhi: Days after facing backlash for her controversial comments on the farmers' protest, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut met with party president J.P. Nadda at his residence in New Delhi. This marks the second meeting between Ranaut and Nadda since the controversy erupted earlier this week following her remarks.

Ranaut, the MP from Mandi, had sparked outrage on Monday when she posted a clip from her interview with Hindi daily. In the interview, she suggested that a “Bangladesh-like situation” could have emerged in India if not for the country’s strong leadership. She further alleged that during the farmers' protest against the now-repealed three farm laws, there were instances of bodies being hanged and rapes occurring. Additionally, she accused China and the US of being involved in a "conspiracy" behind the protests.

Her remarks drew sharp criticism from Opposition parties and prompted a swift response from the BJP. The ruling party distanced itself from her comments, making it clear that Ranaut was neither permitted nor authorized to speak on the party's policy matters.

In a statement, the BJP denounced her remarks and instructed Ranaut to refrain from making such statements in the future. The party emphasised its commitment to the principles of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas" and underscored the importance of maintaining social harmony.



