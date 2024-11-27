Kandhamal Tragedy: Minister Denies Starvation Deaths, Blames It to Food Poisoning

�Bhubaneswar: Odisha's minister for food supplies and consumer welfare, Krushna Chandra Patra, on Wednesday firmly denied allegations of starvation deaths in Kandhamal district, attributing the recent deaths of three women in Mandipanka village, Daringibadi block, to food poisoning caused by contaminated mango kernel pudding.

Addressing the State Legislative Assembly, minister Patra dismissed claims that residents were consuming mango kernels due to food scarcity. "The allegation of starvation is baseless. Post-mortem reports confirm that the women died due to food poisoning after consuming gruel made from mango kernels," he stated.

The minister’s clarification came amid uproar in the Assembly, with opposition parties Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress alleging that the victims resorted to eating mango kernels due to delays in receiving their monthly rice quota under the public distribution system (PDS).

Minister Patra emphasised that an investigation disproved starvation claims, revealing that the affected families had adequate food supplies at the time of the incident. “Officials who visited the victims' homes confirmed that sufficient rations were available,” he added.

He further acknowledged logistical gaps in PDS delivery but reassured the Assembly that even beneficiaries lacking Know Your Customer (KYC) documentation were provided with rations. "Every effort was made to ensure no one went without food," he said.

The minister also announced that the state government had extended financial aid to the bereaved families and was taking proactive steps to improve the distribution system. These measures include advancing the delivery of PDS rice by 45 days and opening more ration centers in remote areas to enhance accessibility.

Plans are also underway to distribute rations for one to two months at a time, ensuring families in remote regions receive uninterrupted supplies.

The opposition had stalled proceedings on Tuesday, accusing the Mohan Charan Majhi-led government of neglecting the poor in Kandhamal district. However, Minister Patra maintained that the government is committed to preventing such tragedies and strengthening food security mechanisms across the state.