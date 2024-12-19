Kamal Hassan on Ambedkar row: Will not tolerate his legacy being tarnished

Amid a heated row over Amit Shah's remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar, Kamal Haasan called for unity and progress. He urged Parliament to honour Ambedkar's legacy through meaningful discussions, not divisive politics.

Amid a row over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark on Dr BR Ambedkar, actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan on Thursday said that the ideas crafted by the architect of India's Constitution should inspire progress, rather than be misused to offend people's sentiments.

This remark came as Parliament witnessed a high-voltage drama, with BJP and INDIA bloc MPs holding protests over Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar.

Kamal Haasan urged Parliament to hold discussions on the ideas of Dr BR Ambedkar as part of commemorations marking 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution.

In a post on X, Haasan described Ambedkar’s contributions as the foundation of modern India. He said, “While Gandhiji freed India from foreign oppression, Dr Ambedkar liberated India from its own ancient shackles of social injustice.”