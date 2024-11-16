Kalki Avatar: FIR Filed Against Father-Son Duo for Allegedly Misleading People in Bhubaneswar

�Bhubaneswar: A social organisation has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against one Kashinath Mishra and his son at the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar, accusing them of misleading and exploiting people under the guise of religion.

Kashinath Mishra is alleged to have proclaimed his 18-year-old son as the incarnation of ‘Kalki Bhagwan,’ the incarnation of Lord Jagannath, and instructed followers to worship him. The father-son duo has been accused of manipulating religious beliefs for personal gain, charging devotees varying amounts of money for addressing issues such as employment, family disputes, health concerns, and pregnancy-related problems.

In their complaint, the social organisation accused the duo of disrespecting religious symbols and traditions. A viral image circulating on social media reportedly shows the Holy Tulsi plant placed near the feet of Kashinath's son, sparking widespread outrage.

An official from the Rajya Samajsevi Mahasangha expressed concerns over the alleged exploitation.

“I listened to one of his (Kashinath's) speeches where he falsely claimed that three people survived a plane crash in Haryana a few years ago because of the blessings of Kalki Bhagawan. Upon verifying, I found there was no plane crash in that state during the period as mentioned by him. The placement of the Holy Tulsi near the feet of his son is deeply disturbing,” the official said.

Reports indicate that Kashinath’s son, who is now 18 years old and pursuing his studies, was much younger when the controversial images were taken. A senior official from Baikuntha Dham in the Khandagiri area, where the duo operates, claimed that the photographs were from over 15 years ago.

When approached for their comments, neither Kashinath nor his son responded.

In defense of the allegations, Pandav Parida, the president of Baikuntha Dham, dismissed the accusations as baseless.

“No Tulsi is offered here, and we are unaware of any such incident, especially since it is supposedly from years ago. These accusations are the work of detractors trying to defame God. Ancient scriptures detail the events unfolding today, proving their authenticity. We preach only virtuous living and prohibit entry to those who consume non-veg foods and substances like paan or liquor,” Parida said.

Rationalist Devendra Sutar weighed in on the controversy, calling such incidents a threat to societal harmony and religion.

“Instances like these exploit people’s emotions, as anyone can declare themselves an avatar of a deity. In this case, the individual is a young adult who should focus on his future. Such practices can lead to social detachment, leaving the individual and their followers isolated from reality,” Sutar remarked.

The case has sparked intense debate in the state, with many questioning the ethical and legal implications of projecting religious figures and exploiting followers' faith for personal or financial gain.