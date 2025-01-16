Kalahandi Utsav - Ghumura 2025: A fusion of cultural heritage and community transformation

Kalahandi (Odisha): The 27th edition of Kalahandi Utsav – Ghumura, held over four vibrant days, was a celebration of the region’s cultural richness, unity, and the strides being made toward community development. Hosted by Vedanta Lanjigarh, a leader in the production of metallurgical-grade alumina and a subsidiary of Vedanta Aluminium, the festival highlighted the company’s transformative initiatives aimed at empowering local communities and preserving traditional crafts.



At the heart of Vedanta’s exhibit was the mesmerising display of handcrafted art from Project Adikala, a pioneering initiative that breathes new life into two of India’s oldest art forms: Saura painting and Dhokra metal casting. The project not only revives these ancient crafts but also provides sustainable livelihoods to over 200 rural families. The stall also showcased a range of organic, homemade products developed by more than 4,000 women under Project Sakhi, which empowers women in rural areas by fostering economic independence.

The exhibition was also an opportunity for visitors to explore the fascinating journey of aluminum production. Through interactive demonstrations, Vedanta illustrated how bauxite ore is transformed into high-quality aluminum products at their state-of-the-art plants. Visitors were also informed about the company’s sustainable operations and commitment to environmental stewardship, aligning industrial progress with responsible resource management.

The grand inauguration of the Vedanta booth was marked by the presence of distinguished guests, including Malvika Devi, Member of Parliament for Kalahandi, and Sachin Pawar, the District Collector. Both leaders praised the fusion of culture and modern development embodied in the event.

Malvika Devi, in her address, remarked, “Ghumura is not just a festival, it is a reflection of Kalahandi’s rich cultural heritage and the progress we are achieving as a district. I am truly impressed by Vedanta’s support for local artisans and their work in empowering women through impactful community-driven initiatives.”

She added, “Vedanta’s approach exemplifies how industrial growth can complement cultural preservation, leading to socio-economic upliftment for local communities.”

District Collector Sachin Pawar also emphasised the harmony between tradition and progress. “Kalahandi Utsav is a tribute to our region’s heritage and the spirit of our people. The community initiatives, showcased here, demonstrate how industries can contribute to regional development while honoring cultural legacies. The work in improving education, healthcare, and skill development is essential for the continued growth of our communities,” he said.

Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, CEO of Vedanta Alumina Business, expressed his pride in being part of the event. “Kalahandi Utsav is a celebration of this region’s soul,” he stated. “Vedanta is honored to play a role in not just advancing industrial excellence but also in preserving Kalahandi’s heritage and supporting its people through education, health, and livelihood initiatives.”

Notably, the “Kalahandi Utsav – Ghumura” is an annual celebration that brings together the region's unique art, culture, and traditions, particularly from its tribal communities. It continues to serve as a vibrant platform for both cultural expression and community development, highlighting the resilience and progress of this extraordinary region.