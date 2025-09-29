Kalahandi Teacher Murder Case Reignites Political Storm, CBI Probe Demanded

Bhubaneswar: The murder of Kalahandi school teacher and principal Mamita Meher has once again become a flashpoint, as her family demands a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe amid fresh allegations of political interference and administrative lapses.

Speaking to reporters, Meher’s parents on Sunday expressed profound grief and frustration over the handling of the case, claiming that justice has yet to be served.

“Since losing our daughter, our lives have been filled with sorrow. Justice for Mamita is the only solace we seek. We hope to meet the Chief Minister soon. Our health makes it difficult, but the anguish remains,” said Meher’s mother.

The family plans to approach Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, who has reportedly assured them of a hearing.

The case has long been mired in political controversy. During the previous BJD government, BJP leaders, including today’s Chief Minister Majhi, had called for a full inquiry, alleging involvement of former BJD Minister of State for Home, Dibya Shankar Mishra, in obstructing the investigation.

The renewed demand for a CBI probe comes just a day after Lipika Sahu, daughter of the late prime accused Gobinda Sahu, met the Chief Minister, alleging that her father’s death in Kantabanji Sub-Jail in December 2022 was orchestrated to destroy crucial evidence. She claimed police misconduct in the custodial death was politically motivated, asserting that her father was made a scapegoat while the actual killer remained free.

Mamita Meher’s father reacted cautiously but hinted at credibility in Lipika’s claims.

“They must know something to make these statements. We only know what the police and the investigating Inspector-in-Charge (IIC), who has been cooperative, have shared with us,” he said.

Reports indicate that Mamita Meher had confronted Gobinda Sahu after discovering proof of his illicit relationship with a girl she knew. When she tried to warn the girl, Sahu allegedly conspired to eliminate her.

The case continues to spark debate over political influence, custodial deaths, and the slow pace of justice under the former administration, raising uncomfortable questions about accountability, transparency, and the role of politics in criminal investigations.