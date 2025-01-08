Kalahandi Locals Rally for Permanent Bauxite Mines, Urge Odisha CM To Act

�Bhubaneswar: Thousands of residents from Kalahandi and Rayagada districts on Wednesday urged Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to allocate permanent bauxite mines to the Lanjigarh alumina refinery.

Their demands, presented through a memorandum to the Kalahandi Collector and District Magistrate, highlighted the urgent need for raw material security to sustain the plant and boost regional socio-economic development.

A massive rally, involving over 4,000 participants from organisations such as the Lanjigarh Workers' Association, Merchants' Association, Drivers' Association, and Motor Vehicle Owners' Association, was led by key figures, including ex-MLA Sibaji Majhi and other community leaders.

The procession began at the horticulture office in Biswanathpur and culminated at the Lanjigarh Block Office, reflecting widespread local support.

The memorandum emphasised the critical role of local Lanjigarh alumina refinery, established in 2003, in transforming the socio-economic landscape of Lanjigarh—a region once known for its extreme poverty and backwardness. It noted the refinery's significance in creating jobs and improving livelihoods in an area inhabited by the Dongria and Kutia Kondh tribes, classified among the most primitive tribal groups.

Despite its pivotal role, the refinery has been operating without a permanent bauxite source for 21 years, relying on external suppliers at high costs. This has reportedly led to significant losses, directly and indirectly impacting local livelihoods. In contrast, nearby districts such as Rayagada and Koraput have allocated bauxite mines, even to companies yet to commence operations, sparking allegations of discrimination.

The memorandum further underscores that the lack of raw material security threatens not only the plant's viability but also the aspirations of the local populace, who view the refinery as a cornerstone of regional development. The residents demand immediate allocation of Lanjigarh's bauxite mines to secure the refinery’s future and stimulate overall progress.

With 16 detailed points backing their case, the locals appeal for the Chief Minister’s urgent intervention to address their concerns and ensure equitable resource distribution, fostering sustainable growth in this historically underprivileged region.