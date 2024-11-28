Kadapa: BJP-TD leaders fight over fly ash transportation from Rayalaseema thermal plant

Vijayawada: A tense situation prevails in the border region of Anantapur-Kadapa districts over the transportation of fly ash from the Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant at Jammalamadugu in Kadapa.

This follows a fight between BJP MLA Adinarayana Reddy and Telugu Desam leader, ex-MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy. Additional police force was deployed at Sugamanchipalli in Kondapuram mandal in Kadapa and the borders of Anantapur district on Wednesday. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu intervened in the matter, directed officials to ensure law and order and warned ruling side leaders against taking law into their hands. Reports said the Tadipathri municipal chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy planned to visit the plant on Wednesday after MLA Adinarayana Reddy’s group waylaid Tadipathri vehicles from collecting fly ash from the plant. TD leader JC Prabhakar Reddy threatened to stop entry of pond ash vehicles of the BJP MLA into the cement factories of Tadipathri.Naidu, expressing anger over these developments, warned the two sides against tarnishing image of the government. He directed the CMO officials to submit a detailed report about the issue and asked the police to act tough. Prabhakar Reddy, in his letters to Anantapur and Kadapa SPs, accused Adinarayana Reddy’s nephew, Bhupesh Reddy, of unlawfully blocking the entry of Tadipathri-based vehicles from loading pond ash at RTPP in Kadapa district. The ash is being supplied to cement factories by both groups. Prabhakar stated, “Despite multiple complaints to police officials, no action has been taken. In protest, cement and sand trucks from Kadapa were waylaid on Nov 23.” He criticised Bhupesh Reddy for "taking law into his hands" and warned of a strong response if vehicles transporting fly ash are obstructed again. Reiterating his family's political legacy, the TD leader vowed not to tolerate "atrocities" against his men.Amid speculation over Prabhakar Reddy’s plan to visit RTPP, the Kadapa police was put on alert by higher authorities. Naidu asked CMO officials and the district authorities to gather full details about the transportation and distribution of fly ash.