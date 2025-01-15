Jyotipriyo Mullick Granted Bail in Ration Scam Case

Kolkata: Former West Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mullick was granted bail by a city court on Wednesday, nearly 14 months after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for his alleged role in the ration scam.

Mr Mullick, who was lodged in the Presidency Central Jail after his ED remand ended, was released from the prison at around 5.30 pm. He, accompanied by his daughter Priyadarshini Mullick, returned their to Salt Lake residence later.

Earlier in the day, Mr Mallick's lawyers prayed for his bail during a hearing before PMLA judge Prasanta Mukhopadhyay at Bankshall Court. They argued that the ex-minister was in jail custody for a long time but the trial in the case was not set to start soon.

The ED opposed the bail plea claiming that Mr Mullick was one of the key accused in the case. Later the PMLA judge granted the relief to Mr Mullick against a personal bond of Rs 50 lakh and a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

Mr Mallick was the state forest minister when he was arrested by the ED during a marathon raid at his residence in Salt Lake in the scam on October 27 in 2023. The ration scam took place when the Trinamul Congress MLA was the state food and supplies minister in two terms from 2011 to 2021.