Justice Sanjiv Khanna to take oath as 51st CJI today

New Delhi: Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who has been part of several landmark Supreme Court judgments — including scrapping the electoral bonds scheme and upholding the abrogation of Article 370 — is set to be sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to Justice Khanna at Rashtrapati Bhavan in a ceremony scheduled for 10 am.

Justice Khanna succeeds Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who retired on Sunday, and his term will extend until May 13, 2025.

The Centre officially notified Justice Khanna's appointment on October 24, following Chief Justice Chandrachud's recommendation on October 16. Friday marked Justice Chandrachud's last working day as the CJI, and he received a warm farewell from judges, lawyers, and staff of the apex court and high courts.

Serving as a Supreme Court judge since January 2019, Justice Khanna has been involved in several significant verdicts. These include upholding the sanctity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), invalidating the electoral bonds scheme, supporting the abrogation of Article 370, and granting interim bail to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Hailing from an illustrious legal family, Justice Khanna is the son of former Delhi High Court judge Justice Dev Raj Khanna and the nephew of the eminent former Supreme Court judge Justice H.R. Khanna.

Born on May 14, 1960, Justice Sanjiv Khanna was elevated to the Supreme Court bench on January 18, 2019.

His uncle, Justice H.R. Khanna, made headlines in 1976 by resigning after delivering a dissenting opinion in the infamous ADM Jabalpur case during the Emergency.

The majority verdict by the Constitution Bench, which upheld the suspension of fundamental rights during the Emergency, was widely considered a "black spot" on the judiciary.

Justice H.R. Khanna declared the government's action unconstitutional and against the rule of law. As a consequence, the then central government superseded him and appointed Justice M.H. Beg as the next Chief Justice of India.

Justice H.R. Khanna was also part of the landmark verdict that established the Basic Structure Doctrine in the Kesavananda Bharati case of 1973.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna studied law at the Campus Law Centre of Delhi University.

He has served as the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).Enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983, he initially practiced in the district courts at the Tis Hazari complex before moving to the Delhi High Court.

He had a long tenure as the senior standing counsel for the Income-Tax Department and was appointed Standing Counsel (Civil) for the National Capital Territory of Delhi in 2004.





Justice Khanna also argued numerous criminal cases at the Delhi High Court as an Additional Public Prosecutor and served as amicus curiae in several matters.



