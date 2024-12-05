Justice Manmohan Sworn in as Supreme Court Judge

Justice Manmohan’s elevation follows the approval of his appointment by the President of India, based on the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium. Known for his sharp legal acumen and balanced judgments, Justice Manmohan has had an illustrious career in the judiciary.

As Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Justice Manmohan presided over numerous landmark cases involving constitutional law, commercial disputes, and public interest litigations. His judgments have been noted for their clarity, adherence to the principles of justice, and progressive outlook, particularly in matters related to individual rights and governance.

In his remarks after the oath, Justice Manmohan expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve in the apex court. "It is a privilege to be part of the highest judiciary of the country, and I am committed to upholding the Constitution and delivering justice without fear or favor," he said.

Justice Manmohan’s elevation brings the total strength of the Supreme Court to 34 judges, the full sanctioned capacity. His appointment is expected to bolster the bench in handling the growing backlog of cases and addressing pressing legal issues.

Legal experts and members of the bar welcomed the appointment, highlighting Justice Manmohan's reputation for fairness and efficiency. His tenure is expected to contribute significantly to the Supreme Court’s efforts to ensure timely justice and uphold the rule of law.