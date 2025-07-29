‘Justice for Terror Victims’: L-G Manoj Sinha Hands Over Appointment Letters to 80 Families in Jammu

This follows a similar event in Baramulla, where 40 terror-victim families received appointments, reinforcing efforts to support those impacted by violence.

An official statement released in Jammu said that, during the event, the families of terror victims bravely shared their traumatic experiences, highlighting the role of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and their supporters.

Sinha paid tribute to civilian martyrs, expressing solidarity with the grieving families. “For decades, the people of Jammu and Kashmir suffered immense trauma due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and its enabling ecosystem, which silenced victims and ignored their pain to protect perpetrators,” he said. He added, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, we are resolute in dismantling terrorism and ensuring justice for those who aided terror groups. I assure the families that the culprits will face punishment.”

The Lt. Governor recounted specific tragedies, including the sacrifice of one Tara Devi from Cherji village of Kishtwar district, who died protecting her son from terrorists on July 21, 2001; the brutal killing of Gyan Devi and her one-and-a-half-year-old son Kikar Singh in neighbouring Balgran village on April 30, 1998 and the martyrdom of Shri Ashfaq Ahmed, a Village Defense Committee member from Doda, killed in an encounter on April 5 this year, leaving behind his seven-year-old son, Shamim Ahmed.

“For too long, countless families were reduced to mere numbers, their suffering overlooked,” Sinha said. “Now, justice is finally reaching the terror-affected families of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Poonch, Rajouri, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, and Reasi”, he added, emphasizing that the victory of justice (Dharma) over injustice (Adharma) is certain, with the government prioritizing rehabilitation, employment, financial aid, and livelihood opportunities for victims’ families.

He asserted, “This is a new dawn of justice in Jammu and Kashmir, bringing hope to those long silenced by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, their supporters, and the separatist ecosystem. The false narratives of separatists are collapsing.”

On the occasion, the Lt. Governor also spoke the recently killing of a 21-year-old tribal Gujjar youth Muad Parvez in an alleged police encounter in Jammu, the incident that sparked anger among sections of population in J&K where as various political parties and their leaders and activists including Chief Minister calling for an impartial probe into the incident.

Sinha termed it an unfortunate incident and said, “Don’t touch the innocent and don’t spare the guilty" is our policy. He said that the police have taken effective action, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted and magisterial investigation ordered. He added, “Two police officials have been suspended. Further action will be taken on the basis of the inquiry report.”