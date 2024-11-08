JPC to submit report on Waqf Bill in Parliament's winter session

Guwahati: Chairman of Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Jagdambika Pal and committee member, Brij Lal visited Guwahati, Assam on Friday, to take in the views of different stakeholders.

The committee would meet with Assam government representatives, Waqf boards across the North-East and other minority institutions to prepare a comprehensive report on the Waqf amendment.

The JPC Chairman said that they will submit the report in the upcoming winter session of the Parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Jagdambika Pal said, "We are here in Guwahati for a study visit. Here, we will meet different stakeholders, along with state government representatives, then minority commission and Waqf board. We hope that we can talk to as many people as possible. The Waqf boards in all the states of North-East, minoritiy commissions, High Court lawyers and other groups who have said they want to appear before the JPC."

"We are in exercise now, and definitely we will prepare our report also and the JPC would likely submit it in the first week or last week of parliament winter session," he added.

Jagdambika Pal is on a study visit across the country. He visited Karnataka on Thursday.

Later the JPC members are planning to go to Kolkata in West Bengal; Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh; and Patna in Bihar too.

The JPC Chairman further that he wishes to make a comprehensive and transparent report so the original intention of the Waqf amendment bill is fulfilled, and the minorities are able to get its benefits.

"What we want to do is prepare a good report, take in all the point of views, which is transparent, so that the reason for bringing this amendment in the first place so that it (Waqf board) becomes transparent and the benefits for Waqf is availed by the common minority, to Pasmanda muslims, women and children too. Also the three original purpose of the board is fulfilled too," Pal said.

Another JPC member, Brij Lal said they have met many people across the country for making the report.

"I have seen Assam a lot, I came here in 1984 too, I like coming back here, our chairman and here. We travelled a lot, went to South India, to Bombay too, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, and talked to the stakeholders, now we have come to Guwahati too. Later, Calcutta, Patna, Lucknow, and after listening to all we will make a report," Lal told ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, JPC Chairman Pal visited Vijayapura in Karnataka, on the request of BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, and attended a protest organised by farmers, MLAs and former MPs. Pal addressed the protesters and said he listened to their problems.

"Today in Vijayapura, Karnataka, a joint protest is being organized by farmers and MLAs, former MPs, saints and people from the monastery against the Waqf Board, where I addressed them through a meeting and listened to their problems," read a post by Pal.

"Farmers met us and gave a memorandum and said that they used to do farming on the land for centuries and they had land deeds for it but now we are getting notice from the board. So will we be submitting the memorandum before the JPC," said Jagdambika Pal while speaking with media on Thursday.