JPC: ONOE Not Violative of the Constitution but Doubtful Over Extent of Power Vested With EC

New Delhi: The Joint Parliamentary Committee examining Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty–Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 popularly known as One Nation One Election (ONOE) held its meeting on Friday during which former chief justices of India, J.S. Khehar, D.Y. Chandrachud interacted with the Members of Parliament and addressed thir queries on the issue of Constitutionality and mechanism of the proposed law. This was the eighth sitting of the committee.

Sources said that while both former CJIs were of the view that the concept of ONOE is not violative of the basic structure of the Constitution but questioned the extent of power vested with the Election Commission in the proposed law. They also made certain suggestions while throwing light on the journey of the parliamentary system of democracy in the country.

The Joint Committee of Parliament, headed by BJP MP P. P. Chaudhary, has been speaking to jurists and legal experts as it prepares its recommendation on the bill. Two other former CJIs, U. U. Lalit and Ranjan Gogoi have appeared before the committee in past.

After his presentation, Justice Chandrachud said, “This was my first appearance before a parliamentary committee, and I was truly impressed. The depth of dialogues and the constructive exchange between ruling and opposition members reaffirmed my faith in the strength of India’s parliamentary democracy. It reflects a bright future for our democratic institutions.”

JPC Chairperson and BJP MP Mr P.P. Chaudhary said the committee is in the process of consulting various experts. The committee has conducted study tour in Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chandigarh during which they met the CMs, deputy CMs, Speakers, leaders of political parties, public sector undertakings and civil society members. “All of them believed that 'One Nation One Election' should be implemented but a few political parties feared the national issues versus state issues factor. In Uttarakhand people said that due to geographical factors, it gets very difficult to reach remote areas and favoured ONOE… We received input from everyone. We are collecting inputs from everyone. All members of the committee are taking a keen interest. Rising above party line, we believe that our report should be prepared in national interest,” said Mr Chaudhary.

Dr E.M Sudarsana Natchiappan, former Chairman of the Rajya Sabha's Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice. He held this position from August 2004 to May 2009. During his tenure, the committee presented two reports to Parliament on electoral reforms and simultaneous elections.