JPC on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 arrives in Odisha for stakeholder consultations

Bhubaneswar: A five-member team from the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, arrived in Odisha on Sunday, ahead of scheduled consultations with stakeholders in the state capital on Monday.

The team’s visit is part of a nationwide tour to gather input on proposed changes to the administration and governance of Waqf properties across the country.

The delegation includes JPC chairperson Jagatambika Pal, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, and MP Ghulam Nabi, among others. Their presence underscores the government’s commitment to engaging local voices in discussions about the 44 proposed amendments to the Waqf Act.

Speaking to reporters, JPC member Aparajita Sarangi highlighted the extensive scale of the Waqf Board's holdings.

“Speaker Om Birla constituted the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which comprises 31 members from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The bill proposes 44 amendments aimed at overhauling the administration of Waqf properties. Currently, approximately 38 lakh acres of land are under Waqf Board possession, and it is our duty to ensure better governance and accountability in managing these assets. This initiative is a significant step by the Modi government toward improving transparency and efficiency in Waqf administration,” Sarangi stated.

The committee's visit to Odisha follows a similar round of consultations held recently in Assam’s Guwahati, where they met with representatives from state government departments, minority commissions, Muslim organizations, local Waqf boards, and other stakeholders. These interactions are intended to gather diverse perspectives and insights to guide the committee’s recommendations.

Prior to Guwahati, the panel visited other major cities, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore, where discussions covered a range of issues surrounding Waqf property management. Following their stop in Bhubaneswar, the committee will continue its tour with planned visits to Kolkata, Patna, and Lucknow, as it aims to complete consultations across key regions before submitting its report.

The JPC's outreach reflects a broader attempt to engage with a wide range of voices, seeking to address concerns related to the governance and management of Waqf assets through an inclusive and transparent legislative process.