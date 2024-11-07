JPC Chairperson to Visit Vijayapura Amid Waqf Land Dispute

Vijayapura: Vijayapura is preparing for the visit of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 Chairperson Jagdambika Pal on Thursday.

Pal is scheduled to land at Hubballi on Thursday morning before traveling by road to Vijayapura, where he is expected around noon. He will meet with farmers and local residents whose lands have been claimed as Waqf property.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal will brief him on the challenges faced by these individuals in Vijayapura and across the state, requesting that these issues be considered in the JPC’s amendment deliberations.

Speaking to reporters, Karandlaje alleged that Waqf land has been encroached upon by Congress leaders and that new lands are being notified as Waqf property.

“In the Constitution given by Dr BR Ambedkar, there is no mention of Waqf,” she said adding “Nehru introduced the concept of Waqf around 1954-55.”

Karandlaje further alleged that since Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan assumed office, Waqf Adalats have been held, and notices are being issued to various individuals. “We oppose this,” she declared.

Karandlaje emphasized that the JPC Chairperson was invited to visit Vijayapura, where the issue has become particularly contentious. “In Karnataka, there is land jihad and appeasement politics by the Siddaramaiah government. We wanted the Chairperson to see the situation firsthand. He has readily agreed to come,” she said.

BJP leaders, accompanied by various seers and farmers, are staging an indefinite protest in Vijayapura. Karandlaje and Yatnal, who are staying with the protestors, have been sharing meals and sleeping at the protest site.