JP Nadda Lauds Odisha for Drop in MMR, IMR

Bhubaneshwar: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday commended the National Health Mission (NHM) for its crucial role in enhancing India’s public health outcomes. Speaking at the 9th National Summit on Good and Replicable Practices and Innovation in Public Healthcare in Puri, Nadda praised Odisha for its remarkable progress in key health indicators, particularly the significant decline in maternal and infant mortality rates.

“There was a time when Odisha faced criticism for lagging in various health parameters. Today, the state has made commendable strides, particularly in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates, which is truly a matter of pride,” Nadda stated.

Nadda emphasised the accelerated decline in Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), and Under-5 Mortality Rate across the country, noting that India’s progress in these areas has outpaced global averages.

Reflecting on the transformative National Health Policy introduced in 2017, Nadda explained that the focus shifted from curative and tertiary healthcare to a preventive, promotive, and comprehensive approach. “Since 2017, we have adopted a balanced strategy addressing primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare, ensuring comprehensive coverage. Quality and accessible healthcare are our priorities, especially considering India’s 1.4 billion population,” he said.

To enhance early detection and treatment of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and common cancers, the Union health ministry has launched a nationwide screening campaign for individuals aged 30 and above. This initiative is facilitated through over 1 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, where screenings for diabetes, hypertension, oral cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer are conducted.

Highlighting the impact of Ayushman Bharat, Nadda noted, “Due to the coverage under Ayushman Bharat, 90 per cent of cancer patients receive treatment within 30 days of diagnosis.”

Nadda also mentioned India’s progress in controlling malaria and tuberculosis. According to the 2024 WHO report, India has seen a notable reduction in malaria cases. Additionally, under the 100-day TB Mukt Bharat campaign, 5 lakh patients have been identified at the grassroots level, paving the way for the eradication of tuberculosis by 2025.