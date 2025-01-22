Journalist among 2 held for comments on Maha Kumbh, Hindu deities

Barabanki:�Two men, including a journalist, have been arrested here for allegedly making objectionable social media comments on the Maha Kumbh and Hindu deities, police said on Wednesday.The two were held Tuesday evening after their remarks sparked anger among some members of the Hindu community, prompting the police to issue an alert for enhanced social media monitoring.

City Kotwali SHO Alok Mani Tripathi said, "Kamran Alvi was arrested after he posted a video related to the Maha Kumbh. It offended some people. The higher authorities took note of the video.

"The accused was promptly arrested, and a case was registered under section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the BNS Act for insulting religious symbols. He will be presented in the court," Tripathi said.

Alvi describes himself as a journalist on Facebook where he has more than 9,000 followers. He runs a news portal.

Police said they are investigating others involved in the circulation of the video.

In the second case, SHO Amit Pratap Singh said, "Abhishek Kumar, a resident of Boja village near Jaidpur, made objectionable remarks on social media about Hindu deities and the Maha Kumbh. A case has been registered and the accused arrested". Being organised after 12 years, the Maha Kumbh -- one of the most significant Hindu pilgrimages -- kicked off on January 13 in Prayagraj and would continue till February 26.�