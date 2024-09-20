J'khand: Tribal girl ''gang-raped'' on her way back from school

Khunti (Jharkhand): A 16-year-old tribal girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home from her school in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Friday. The incident occurred on Wednesday near National Highway 75, connecting Ranchi with Chaibasa, in the Murhu Police Station area, a senior officer said.

"An FIR has been lodged on Thursday and persons involved in the crime are being identified. They will soon be arrested. She had undergone a medical test," Khunti Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Varun Rajak told PTI.

The girl, in her statement to the police, said that around 10 men dragged her to roadside bushes when she was returning home from school on Wednesday afternoon and five of them raped her.

The victim told the police that she fainted and later found herself naked, the officer said. Search operations were being conducted to arrest the persons involved in the crime, he added.