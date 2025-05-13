JK: Three suspected LeT Terrorists Gunned Down in Shopian

Three suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) cadres were reportedly killed in a gunfight with security forces in the woods of Jammu and Kashmir's southern Shopian district on Tuesday, the police sources here said.The sources said the gunfight broke out after a joint team of the Army and the J&K police's counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) moved in the Shukroo forest area of Shopian's Keller area early Tuesday.The sources added that the cordon-and-search operation was launched on a specific input about the presence of militants in the wooded area and "soon contact with terrorists was established and three of them are known to have been neutralised.The Army in a post on X confirmed the killing of three terrorists.It said, “On 13 May 2025, based on specific intelligence of a # Rashtriyas Rifles unit, about presence of terrorists in general area Shoekal Keller, Shopian, Indian Army launched a search and destroy Operation."During the operation, terrorists opened heavy fire and fierce firefight ensued, which resulted in elimination of three hardcore terrorists. Operation is in progress."