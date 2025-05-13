JK: Three suspected LeT Terrorists Gunned Down in Shopian
Sources added that the cordon-and-search operation was launched on a specific input about the presence of militants in the area
SRINAGAR: Three suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) cadres were reportedly killed in a gunfight with security forces in the woods of Jammu and Kashmir's southern Shopian district on Tuesday, the police sources here said.
The sources said the gunfight broke out after a joint team of the Army and the J&K police's counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) moved in the Shukroo forest area of Shopian's Keller area early Tuesday.
The sources added that the cordon-and-search operation was launched on a specific input about the presence of militants in the wooded area and "soon contact with terrorists was established and three of them are known to have been neutralised.
The Army in a post on X confirmed the killing of three terrorists.
It said, “On 13 May 2025, based on specific intelligence of a # Rashtriyas Rifles unit, about presence of terrorists in general area Shoekal Keller, Shopian, Indian Army launched a search and destroy Operation.
"During the operation, terrorists opened heavy fire and fierce firefight ensued, which resulted in elimination of three hardcore terrorists. Operation is in progress."
( Source : Asian Age )
