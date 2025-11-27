J&K Police Intensify Crackdown on Banned Jamaat-e-Islami

SRINAGAR: For the second time in a fortnight, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday carried out coordinated raids at multiple locations across the Kashmir Valley as part of an ongoing operation against the proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

The searches targeted residential premises, institutions, and properties linked to JeI members, overground workers (OGWs), and their associates in Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam, Shopian, Kulgam, Kupwara, and several other districts. Electronic devices, incriminating documents, and ideological literature were seized for forensic examination, officials said. They added that the operations are part of sustained efforts to dismantle terror support structures and the raids focused on preventing covert attempts to revive the banned organisation.

Police statements from all districts reiterated a firm resolve to take strict legal action against anyone involved in or supporting terrorism and its ecosystem. “All operations were conducted transparently within the framework of law, with a clear commitment to ensuring lasting peace and security in the region,” a police spokesperson said. He claimed that the raids were based on specific intelligence indicating continued anti-national activities and attempts to revive the banned outfit through front organisations.

The latest action follows a major operation launched on November 12, when police and security forces raided over 200 locations across the Union Territory, detained scores of JeI cadres and sympathisers, and seized digital devices, mobile phones, laptops, pen drives, and other incriminating material. Many detainees have since been placed under preventive detention under relevant provisions of law.

These operations are part of a broader, intelligence-driven campaign that recently dismantled an inter-state and transnational terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the ISIS-affiliated Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), the police sources said. Described by authorities as a “white-collar terror ecosystem” operating under the garb of professional and academic networks, the module allegedly funded terrorism and was linked to the recent deadly blast in Delhi.

Over the past one month, more than 500 Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) have been conducted, particularly in different parts of J&K, targeting former militant hideouts and OGW networks. Several hundred individuals affiliated with JeI and other banned outfits have been questioned, with many shifted to various jails under preventive laws. J&K Police emphasised that the actions are aimed at neutralising terror-separatist ecosystems, disrupting ideological, financial, and logistical support structures, and preventing the revival of banned organisations.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in February 2024 extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir for another five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, citing its continued potential to undermine national integrity and promote secessionism. Originally banned in February 2019, days after the Pulwama attack, the outfit was described by the MHA as the ideological fountainhead of separatist and radical thought in the Valley.

JeI (J&K), formed in 1942 as an independent entity separate from Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and Pakistan, historically supported plebiscite demands and maintained pro-Pakistan leanings. It played a key role in the 1987 Muslim United Front (MUF) elections, widely believed to have been rigged, which pushed several of its cadres toward armed militancy, including Muhammad Yusuf Shah aka Syed Salahuddin, now chief of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. Since 2019, hundreds of JeI properties have been seized, and most of its senior leadership remains in detention.





Separate Arrest of 19-Year-Old Suspect in Jammu

In an unrelated development, Jammu Police on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old youth from Bathindi area on suspicion of terror-related activities. An FIR (No. 331/2025) under Section 113(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Police Station Bahu Fort. Preliminary investigation reveals the accused originally from Reasi district was being radicalised online, was in contact with Pakistan-based handlers, and was allegedly planning a terror act.

Digital devices seized from him are undergoing detailed forensic analysis, and intensive questioning is underway, police said. “J&K Police reiterate their zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism in all forms and vows stringent action against individuals or networks aiding anti-national activities, whether on ground or through social media and digital platforms,” a police official said.