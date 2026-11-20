Srinagar: The arrival of Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr Musadik Masood Malik, in New Delhi for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum has triggered a fresh political debate in Jammu and Kashmir, with leaders from the National Conference (NC) and Congress accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of pursuing a contradictory and inconsistent policy towards Pakistan.

Leading the charge, J&K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary said the development had vindicated the NC’s long-standing advocacy of engagement and dialogue with Pakistan, a position for which, he claimed, the party had repeatedly come under attack from the BJP.

Speaking to reporters in Jammu on Friday, Choudhary said that whenever NC president Farooq Abdullah called for talks with Pakistan, BJP leaders branded NC leaders as “pro-Pakistan” and questioned their nationalism. With a Pakistani minister now visiting India, he argued, the BJP owed the public an explanation.

“When Farooq Abdullah Sahib advocated talks with Pakistan, the BJP used to call our leaders Pakistani. Today, the situation has come full circle. My leader was right then and he is right even today,” Choudhary said.

Invoking former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s famous dictum that neighbours cannot be changed, Choudhary said the NC’s position had always been rooted in realism rather than political expediency.

“If a Pakistani minister is visiting India today, it must be on an invitation. Whose stand has proved right now – that of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sahib and Dr Farooq Abdullah Sahib, or those who criticised them for advocating dialogue?” he asked.

At the same time, the Deputy Chief Minister stressed that the NC’s support for engagement had never meant overlooking terrorism. He reiterated that meaningful dialogue and terrorism cannot coexist and called on Pakistan to dismantle terror infrastructure operating from its soil.

“Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Dr Farooq Abdullah have always maintained that Pakistan cannot speak of peace while supporting terrorism. If Pakistan wants better relations with India and Jammu and Kashmir, it must end terrorism and dismantle terror camps,” he said.

Choudhary also used the occasion to question official claims about the decline of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. Referring to recent militant incidents, he challenged assertions that no local militants remain active in the Union Territory.

“If it is claimed that there are no local militants left, then people need answers. A few years ago, it was said there was not a single local militant. Then where did the militant killed in Kulgam come from? What about Kishtwar?” he asked.

Echoing the NC’s criticism, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra accused the BJP-led Central government of adopting what he described as a policy of “double standards” on Pakistan and regional diplomacy.

Karra argued that the BJP’s approach to issues ranging from Indo-Pak dialogue and militancy to international agreements had often shifted according to political convenience. “The BJP has always had double standards. Whether it is militancy, talks with Pakistan or international treaties, its approach has consistently been marked by contradictions,” Karra said.

Referring to past diplomatic outreach initiatives, he cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise visit to Pakistan in December 2015 as evidence that the BJP’s public rhetoric and diplomatic actions frequently diverged. “Our Prime Minister went to Pakistan uninvited. What could be a bigger example of double standards than that?” Karra remarked.

The Congress leader further criticised what he called the absence of a coherent long-term foreign policy, alleging that New Delhi’s dealings with neighbouring countries were increasingly reactive rather than strategic. “Foreign policy is being handled on a day-to-day basis. There is no visible consistency in the approach towards Pakistan, China, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka,” he said.