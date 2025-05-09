J&K L-G Sinha Visits Uri; Asks Soldiers ‘How is Josh?’

URI (KASHMIR): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Singh, on Friday visited the Uri sector of the Line of Control (LoC), one of the areas worst hit by cross-border shelling, and while interacting with the Army jawans told them that since their history is full of valour and courage they should continue to give Pakistan a befitting reply and foil its attempts to destabilize the region and cause harm to innocent civilians by unleashing acts of terrorism through its proxies.

“Our soldiers have just one dream and one resolve-destroy the enemy and its capability to attack Bharat and to safeguard our citizens and Bharat's sovereignty,” he said.

Mr. Sinha asserted that India always advocated for peace and, while referring to ‘Operation Sindoor’, he said, “After brutal massacre of our citizens at Pahalgam, the main objective was to destroy the terrorist hideouts. It (Operation Sindoor) avenged the Pahalgam terror attack by destroying terror factories inside Pakistan but the enemy is targeting our military establishment and our citizens. We are giving them a befitting reply.”

While addressing the Army jawans stationed near the LoC, he asked them, “How is the Josh (morale)”. Came the reply, “High, Saheb!”. On this, the Lt. Governor said, “I see determination in your eyes, and I want to tell the people across the country that they are in safe hands. Entire nation is drawing inspiration from your valour. May prabhu Shri Ram give you the strength to decimate the enemy.”

He also told them that the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has vowed to neutralize terrorists and “my message is clear--if you inflict injury on any Indian citizen, we will hunt you down”.

He further stated, “I want to tell the people of J&K that peace is the foundation of prosperity and our men in uniform will ensure that it (J&K) with the rest of Bharat are peaceful and prosperous.”

Asserting that it was due to the courage and determination of (our) soldiers that J&K and the country sleeps peacefully, he said, “If someone tries to disturb our peace again and again then they will be taught such a lesson that their next ten generations will remember it”. He added, “The entire 140 crore Indians are standing strong with our soldiers. I pray to God to give you strength so that you can once again write the saga of India's bravery.”

Earlier Mr. Sinha visited Lagama and Gingal villages for an assessment of the damage to the civilian area including residential houses caused by Pakistani shelling. While meeting the displaced villagers at a shelter centre and visiting the injured at a hospital in Baramulla, he said, “The nation is wholeheartedly behind the affected families in all aspects. We will avenge their suffering by defeating the enemy.”