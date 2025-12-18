J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Calls for Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism, Ecosystem Eradication

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday stressed the imperative to defend the "significant security gains" achieved since 2019, stating “Every single terrorist and their supporter—operating in the Valley, forests, hills, or villages—must be neutralised.”

Sinha, while chairing the first-ever Union Territory-level security conference in Jammu, modelled on the annual All-India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police (DGPs/IGPs), he called for equal treatment of armed terrorists, their supporters, over-ground workers (OGWs), and elements intimidating ordinary citizens. He said, “We must ensure they pay a very heavy price for their actions.”

Highlighting progress over the past six years, he noted that strengthened security grids and collaborative efforts among J&K Police, the Army, intelligence agencies, and CAPFs have resulted in a marked decline in terrorist violence, active militants, and local recruitment. The Lt. Governor advocated coordinated action against terrorists, enablers, and ideologues to dismantle the entire terror ecosystem and eliminate safe havens.

He also outlined strategies for emerging threats, including enhanced intelligence capabilities, proactive rather than reactive approaches, and the integration of advanced tools like artificial intelligence to counter terrorism, terror financing, radicalisation, and narco-terrorism."The security threat landscape has profoundly changed in recent years. We must build a next-generation security grid equipped for new-age challenges," he remarked.

The one-day event brought together senior officials from J&K Police, intelligence agencies, civil administration, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to review the evolving security landscape and bolster counter-terrorism strategies.

The Lt. Governor emphasised that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the UT-level conference would serve as a platform for deliberation and collaboration, fostering a whole-of-government approach to combat terrorism in all its manifestations.

He referenced the recent national DGPs/IGPs conference in Raipur, where in-depth discussions on the theme ‘Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions’ underscored the Government of India's commitment to modernising policing institutions to address the challenges of a rapidly evolving world.

