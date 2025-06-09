J&K Hopeful of Getting GI Tagging for Six More Traditional Products

Srinagar: Encouraged by their success in securing prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) certificates for eight more Kashmir crafts, the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have shifted their focus to another six for their enlisting by the Registry under the Chennai-based Department of Industry Promotion and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Terming the GI tagging of eight more traditional products of the Valley – Kashmir Namda, Gabba, Willow Bat, Tweed, Crewel, Chain Stitch, Shikara and Waguv (eco friendly grass mats made from Dal Lake reed)- a landmark achievement towards securing the unique craftsmanship of artisans, a spokesman of the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir said that the efforts are underway to get six more crafts in the listing.

“After these eight more traditional products were granted the prestigious GI certificates by the GI Registry Chennai in March-April this year, we shifted our focus to six more crafts for the GI registration, which shall go a long way in revival of certain lost crafts and also boost their saleability in niche global markets”, the spokesman said.

These include engraved copperware or Kandkari, silverware, houseboat, tapestry, Kashmir Tilla work (a traditional hand embroidery technique where gold and silver threads are used to create intricate designs, often on garments like Pherans or gowns, shawls, and suits) and Aari staple embroidery (involving a special needle, often called an Aari hook, that helps create stunning patterns with chain stitches), he said.

He said that, with the registration of eight more products a couple of months ago, the total number of GI registered crafts of Kashmir reached 15 based on their sources of origin. The spokesman acknowledged that the GI registration provides legal protection against counterfeit products, prevents unauthorized use, boosts exports, and promotes economic prosperity for producers of goods associated with a specific geographical territory.

Referring to the “stiff challenges” faced by the department over a period of three years, the spokesman highlighted various steps taken for earning GI registration. “After filing of applications online, the department had to go through the onerous task of preliminary scrutiny and examination of the applications filed, followed by issuance of show-cause notices and publication in GI Journal. Only after no objections were received, the GI registration was granted by GI Registry Chennai, in favour of the eight new products,” he said.

Identifying testing and QR labelling as a corollary to the GI registration of unique Kashmir products, the spokesman said the department has already submitted proposals for upgradation of its testing labs in IICT, CDI and Quality Control Division.

“In view of the increased demand for GI testing and labelling, the department shall upgrade its testing labs by acquiring state-of-the-art equipment like OFDA (Optical Fibre Diameter Analyzer), SEM (Scanning Electron Microscope) and high-resolution Digital Microscopes, which shall ensure genuineness of the products tested and weeding out sale of machine-made counterfeit products, which are sold in the garb of hand-made products,” he added.