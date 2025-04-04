J&K Cyber Police Identifies Over 200 ‘Anti-National’ Social Media Accounts

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police have identified over two hundred social media accounts allegedly involved in spearheading anti-India propaganda. Half of these are being operated from outside the country, the officials of the J&K police’s cyber cell said on Thursday.

They said these “adverse social” media accounts surfaced during an investigation into the content aimed at spreading online anti-national propaganda, radicalization, and the glorification of militants and terrorism.

The officials said that the crackdown against such accounts and handlers has been intensified, and the monitoring and enforcement efforts made during the past three months bore fruitful results. “Adverse social media handles operating across multiple platforms, including those managed from outside the country, have been identified and targeted through legal and preventive action,” a statement issued by the J&K Cyber Police here said.

It added that many of these accounts have been blocked to curb their influence, while legal action has been initiated against key propagators, including registering multiple FIRs under relevant provisions of the criminal law. “Security proceedings have also been started against several individuals involved in such activities,” the statement said, asserting that, at the same time, Cyber Police Kashmir remains committed to counter-radicalization efforts.

“Many individuals influenced by such online propaganda have been counselled and handed over to their families as part of a de-radicalization initiative,” it said and reaffirmed the J&K police’s “commitment” towards “safeguarding national security in both physical and digital spaces”.

It pledged to continue with its “proactive monitoring of online platforms to disrupt terrorism-linked narratives and prevent the misuse of cyberspace for extremist purposes.” It urged the citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious online activities to the authorities, assuring them that the Cyber Police Kashmir “remains steadfast in its mission to counter online threats and ensure a safe and secure digital environment.”