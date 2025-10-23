J&K Assembly Session Sparks Heated Debate Over Satya Pal Malik’s Legacy and Article 370

SRINAGAR: On the opening day of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly’s autumn session Thursday, heated exchanges erupted between the ruling National Conference (NC) and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during obituary references, sparked by discussions on the role of former governor Satya Pal Malik in the abrogation of Article 370.

Malik, the last governor of the erstwhile state of J&K, passed away in August 2025. The controversy began when NC MLA Bashir Ahmed Veeri described Malik’s role as “controversial” and referred to the “fax machine fiasco”, a bizarre and widely ridiculed episode during his tenure as Governor of J&K in November 2018.

It unfolded amid intense political maneuvering following the collapse of the BJP-PDP coalition government earlier that year, which had left the state under President's Rule. The incident centered on Malik's abrupt decision to dissolve the J&K Legislative Assembly just hours after opposition parties staked their claims to form a new government, which, he had said, “never reached” him due to a malfunctioning fax machine at Raj Bhavan.

Veeri’s statement prompted BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma to demand the remarks be expunged. He strongly criticised the NC member for violating established parliamentary decorum by introducing a political controversy during an obituary reference. Such occasions are traditionally dedicated to paying respectful tributes and highlighting the positive contributions of the deceased, he asserted and argued that the member's remarks were inappropriate, undermining the solemnity of the moment and deviating from the Assembly's customary practice of maintaining dignity and unity in honouring those who have passed.

Speaker Abdur Rahim Rather urged Veeri to respect the deceased but declined to expunge the comments.

CPI(M) MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami asserted that it is appropriate to discuss the actions of a deceased public figure during an obituary reference in the Assembly, as their deeds extend beyond their personal life and have significant impacts on the broader public. He emphasised that evaluating the contributions and decisions of individuals who held public office is a legitimate exercise, provided it is done respectfully and within the bounds of decorum. Tarigami argued that such discussions honour the democratic process by fostering accountability and learning from the legacy of those who shaped the lives of the masses through their public roles.

Congress leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir praised Malik as an outspoken and popular leader who faced struggles in his final days to uphold the truth, despite any benefits or hardships tied to the Article 370 decision. PDP MLA Rafiq Naik emphasised avoiding negative remarks during tributes, stating, “We may have differences, but we should speak well of the deceased.” He briefly raised the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under J&K’s tough law Public Safety Act, but the Speaker clarified that obituary references were reserved for the deceased and “he (Malik) is alive”.

Jal Shakti, forest and tribal affairs minister Javed Rana described the final days of Malik marked by severe physical suffering and isolation amid ongoing political controversies as “makafat-e-amal”—a Persian-Urdu term meaning retribution for one’s deeds, akin to the concept of karma or divine justice.

J&K Awami Ittehad Party MLA Sheikh Khursheed acknowledged Malik’s honesty and his advocacy for farmers’ issues, while defending constructive criticism of his tenure as J&K’s last governor. BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa called August 5, 2019—the day Article 370 was abrogated—a historic day, crediting the BJP for recognising Malik’s talent by appointing him governor of five states. He noted the coincidence of Malik’s passing on August 5, 2025, prompting protests from some NC MLAs. Malik had a distinguished career, serving as governor of Bihar, Odisha, J&K, Goa, and Meghalaya besides a minister at the Centre and member of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid tributes to former legislators and ministers, urging the Speaker to investigate the omission of Muhammad Sultan Panditpuri from the obituary list. He emphasised learning from the contributions of the deceased, acknowledging that mistakes—intentional or unintentional—are human. He suggested streamlining obituary references, similar to parliamentary practices, to avoid political debates. On Malik, Abdullah noted his service as an MLA, minister, and governor, adding, “His decisions may have suited the times, despite differing opinions.”

The Chief Minister paid a heartfelt tribute to former NC legislator Ghulam Nabi Shaheen, lauding him as a courageous leader who remained steadfast in his service to the people despite surviving a significant militant attack during the peak of militancy in Kashmir which resulted in the loss of one of his legs. He emphasised that Shaheen not only upheld the values and banner of the NC but also proudly carried the tricolor, symbolising his unwavering commitment to national unity and resilience in the face of adversity.

Tensions escalated in the House again when Veeri, while paying respects to BJP’s former MLC Ramesh Arora, commended his secular outlook, noting it was remarkable “despite his affiliation with the communal RSS-BJP.” The comment sparked immediate outrage among BJP legislators, led by Sharma, who rose in protest and demanded action against Veeri for what they deemed a derogatory remark.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather intervened, urging members to refrain from using controversial or inflammatory language during obituary references to maintain the solemnity of the occasion.

In another impassioned moment, NC MLA Ajaz Ahmed Jan from Poonch drew the House’s attention to the violence in Palestine, particularly highlighting the tragic loss of children and women due to Israeli actions in Gaza. Jan fervently appealed to the Speaker to incorporate the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza into the day’s proceedings, calling on the House to unite in condemning the atrocities and advocating for justice and compassion for the affected civilians.