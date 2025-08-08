J&K: Anti-Terror Operation in Akhal Forest Enters Day 7

Srinagar: The anti-terror operation, underway in the Akhal forest area of Kashmir Valley’s southern Kulgam district, reached its seventh day on Thursday, with security forces intensifying efforts to neutralise terrorists hiding in the dense, rugged terrain.

The operation, one of the longest in the Valley this year, began last Thursday following intelligence inputs about a terrorist presence, prompting a joint cordon and search operation by the Indian Army, J&K Police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group and Central Reserve Police Force.

Official sources reported intermittent gunfire between security forces and terrorists throughout Wednesday night, with three Army personnel injured during the exchange. The injured soldiers were promptly evacuated to a military hospital for treatment.

The operation, which saw one militant killed in the initial firefight last week, has also left four other soldiers injured earlier. One report-not confirmed by the authorities-put the number of slain militants at two,

Security forces have deployed drones, sniffer dogs, Rudra helicopters, and Para Commandos to corner the militants, believed to be trapped in a forested patch but positioned at vintage points.

A source told local news agency, “Heavy firing and explosions were heard throughout the night. The operation resumed late Tuesday and continued into Wednesday as forces tightened the cordon. It could be one of the longest operations in Kashmir in decades.”

The challenging terrain and thick vegetation have complicated efforts, but security forces are exercising caution to avoid civilian casualties in nearby areas. On Thursday, Northern Army Commander Lt. General Pratik Sharma visited Kulgam’s Devsar area to review the counter-terrorism grid in south Kashmir, assessing operational readiness and the ongoing security situation. The Army remains on high alert along the Line of Control (LoC) while intensifying counter-terrorism operations in the hinterland, underscoring the persistent terrorist threat in the region, the official sources said.

With the anti-terror operation continuing on the seventh day running, residents of Akhal village have appealed for relocation due to severe hardships caused by the ongoing clash. Locals reported sleepless nights amid relentless gunfire and explosions, coupled with dwindling food supplies.