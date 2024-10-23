Jindal Panther Cement Commissions 1.5 MTPA Grinding Unit in Odisha's Angul

Bhubaneswar: Jindal Panther Cement (JPC), a part of the Jindal Group, has announced the commissioning of its first cement grinding unit (GU) with a 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity at Angul, Odisha.





This state-of-the-art facility will utilise approximately 1 MTPA of blast furnace slag from JSPL’s Angul integrated steel plant, setting a new industry benchmark by operating with the lowest clinker factor. This initiative aligns with JPC’s commitment to decarbonization and positions the company as a leader in low-carbon cement production.



The Angul Grinding Unit plays a pivotal role in JPC’s mission to supply high-quality, low-carbon Portland Slag and Composite Cement to key markets in Central and Eastern India. By repurposing waste materials from JSPL’s steel operations, the cement division is actively reducing emissions and promoting sustainable industrial practices, in line with JSPL’s broader environmental objectives.

Looking to the future, JPC plans to increase production capacity at both Angul and Raigarh, aiming for a total of 7 MTPA. This growth will be supported by a capital investment of INR 2,160 crore and will enhance the company’s ability to provide sustainable construction materials to meet the region’s expanding infrastructure needs.



In addition, JPC and JSPL are integrating their marketing efforts under the ‘Jindal Panther’ brand. Cement and rebar will be distributed through a common supply chain, providing a one-stop solution for individual housebuilders (IHBs). This streamlined approach will simplify procurement for customers, offering high-quality materials at competitive prices with added convenience.



Commenting on the milestone, JPC CEO Rohit Vohra said, “The commissioning of our Angul Grinding Unit is a major step in our journey towards a sustainable future. Our focus on low-carbon cement and an innovative distribution model uniquely positions us to support Eastern India’s infrastructure growth while contributing to a greener planet.”