Jindal Global University to set up India’s first Constitution Museum

The O.P. Jindal Global University, based in Sonipat, Haryana, is establishing India's first Constitution Museum to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India.“The Constitution Academy and The Rights & Freedoms Museum” will be a landmark institution established on the JGU campus, and will be inaugurated and dedicated to the nation on November 26, 2024 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. Adopted on November 26, 1949, the Constitution outlines the fundamental laws of our country reflecting the values, principles, and governance framework. It guides the State’s functioning, thus ensuring all citizen’s rights and responsibilities. With its roots grounded in historical struggles, philosophical ideals, and societal aspirations, the Constitution embodies the nation’s collective journey toward democracy, justice, and equality.O.P. Jindal Global University founding chancellor Naveen Jindal emphasised the significance of the Constitution as the unifying symbol of the Indian people, which served as the driving force behind this initiative. “The Constitution Academy and the Rights and Freedoms Museum is a dedication to our journey of becoming united as a nation under the Constitution of India. With the establishment of the academy and the museum, we reaffirm our belief in our collective strength, creating history together as a nation. We aim to remind our students and the nation of the power of being part of something greater than oneself and to inspire progress for our country. We want to highlight the profound impact that unity and shared purpose can achieve.”