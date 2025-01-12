Jharkhand principal sends 80 girls home in blazers without shirts

A principal of a private school in Dhanbad's Digwadih area is facing severe backlash after allegedly ordering 80 Class 10 girls to remove their shirts, leaving them to return home wearing only their blazers. The incident, which occurred on Friday, has drawn widespread condemnation and prompted the district administration to initiate an inquiry, Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Madhvi Mishra confirmed on Saturday.

The controversy began when Class 10 students celebrated 'Pen Day' after their examination by writing farewell messages on each other's shirts, a common tradition among school students. The principal reportedly objected to the activity, calling it inappropriate. Despite the students' apologies, the principal allegedly insisted they remove their shirts immediately.

Parents have alleged that the students, some of whom lived far from the school, were forced to walk home in their blazers without shirts underneath. Many of the students were reportedly embarrassed and distressed by the incident.

The parents approached DC Madhvi Mishra with their grievances, accusing the principal of humiliating the girls. “Our children were made to feel ashamed and were sent home inappropriately dressed. This is a clear violation of their dignity,” one parent stated.

The incident took place in a well-known school in the Digwadih locality, under the jurisdiction of Jorapokhar police station. The DC has assured a thorough investigation into the matter. “This is a serious issue. We are investigating the facts and will ensure appropriate action is taken against those responsible,” Mishra said.

While the school management has remained silent, the incident has sparked outrage among residents and activists. Many have criticized the alleged actions as a severe lapse in judgment by the school authorities. “This reflects a lack of basic empathy and understanding toward students. Such behavior cannot be tolerated,” a local social worker commented.

The incident has also ignited debates about disciplinary practices in educational institutions. Many parents have demanded a review of the school's policies to ensure that students' dignity and welfare are safeguarded.

The inquiry is ongoing, and authorities have promised swift action. Meanwhile, the affected students and their families continue to grapple with the emotional impact of the incident, calling for justice and accountability.