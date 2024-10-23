Jharkhand polls: JMM releases 2nd list, MP Mahua Maji to contest from Ranchi

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Wednesday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls, fielding Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji from Ranchi.

Maji, who was elected unopposed to the RJharkhand polls: JMM releases 2nd list, Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji to contest from Ranchiajya Sabha in June 2022, previously served as the chairperson of the Jharkhand State Commission for Women and was the former president of the JMM's women's wing.

She had contested the Ranchi Assembly seat unsuccessfully in 2014 and 2019.

Earlier in the day, the JMM released its first list of 35 candidates, which included Chief Minister Hemant Soren from Barhait and Kalpana Soren from Gandey.

The assembly elections are set to take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, with results to be announced on November 23.







