Jharkhand Man Kills Live-In Partner, Chops Body into 40 Pieces

In a chilling crime reminiscent of the Shraddha Walker case, a 25-year-old butcher in Jharkhand’s Khunti district brutally killed his live-in partner and dismembered her body into over 40 pieces. The accused, Naresh Bhengra, allegedly strangled the 24-year-old woman on November 8 and abandoned the remains in a forest near Jordag village.

The gruesome discovery was made on November 24 after a stray dog was seen carrying human body parts. Police investigations revealed that Bhengra had married another woman without informing his live-in partner. When confronted by her, he lured her to the forest under the pretense of reconciliation, killed her, and disposed of the body.

The crime came to light after the victim’s mother reported her missing. Her belongings, including her Aadhaar card, were recovered from the scene, helping in her identification. Bhengra, arrested by the police, confessed to the murder, citing pressure from his live-in partner as the motive.

The case has caused widespread outrage, drawing comparisons to past high-profile crimes involving similar brutality.