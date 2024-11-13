Jharkhand goes to polls today

RANCHI/DELHI: The Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha combine is seeking to retain power in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, while the BJP is seeking to oust the ruling coalition in the polls to be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20. The results will be announced on November 23. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday attacked the BJP, claiming that the party has been talking about issues of Adivasis in Jharkhand, but it maintained silence on ethnic violence in Manipur, which affected the lives of tribals there.

Addressing an election rally at Ramgarh, the JMM leader alleged that the agenda of the BJP is to divide the communities living harmoniously in the name of religion. On the other hand, BJP president J.P. Nadda accused the Congress of being opposed to the backward community, while asserting that the BJP does not discriminate on the basis of caste, creed or religion. PM Narendra Modi has inducted 27 OBC ministers in his cabinet, he said while addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand's Jamua. The BJP chief also alleged that the JMM, Congress and the RJD are synonymous with corruption and nepotism.