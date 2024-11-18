Jharkhand election is for poor, youth, Hindu pride: Himanta

Ranchi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the Jharkhand election is for poor, youth, women and Hindu pride.

He also accused the JMM-led government of allegedly not fulfilling any promise made during the 2019 elections.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren is busy talking about his wife, while his wife Kalpana Soren says 'ek hi nara Hemant dubara' (one slogan, Hemant for second time). I want to ask who will talk about youth, women and the poor in the state. This time no Hemant 'dubara' but poor and youth 'dubara'," Sarma said addressing an election rally at Mandu in Hazaribag district.

He added, "This Jharkhand election is for poor, women and youth, besides Hindu pride and protection. This election is for Jharkhand's as well as country's development."

Attacking Hemant Soren-led government for allegedly not fulfilling its promises, he said that the government had promised to provide five lakh jobs and unemployment allowances.

"But, the government did not fulfil its promise. If BJP is voted to power, we will provide 2.87 lakh government jobs and create five lakh job opportunities. We will give Rs 2,000 to graduate and post-graduate level students for two years so that they could carry out their preparations for jobs," he said.

He accused the JMM-led alliance government in Jharkhand of "patronising" infiltration.

"Bangladeshi infiltrators are entering Jharkhand, marrying tribal women and grabbing their lands. If BJP is voted to power, we will drive them out from Jharkhand," he said.�