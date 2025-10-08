Jharkhand Cops on Alert for Maoist Resistance Week

New Delhi, Ranchi: The Jharkhand Police on Wednesday announced that it has strengthened security across the state, deploying armed forces at sensitive locations and transport corridors after the banned CPI (Maoist) called for “Resistance Week” from October 8 and a statewide bandh on October 15.

Inspector General (Operations) said that 12 battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 20 groups of the Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP) and India Reserve Battalion (IRB) have been mobilised to ensure law and order during the protest period.

“Maintaining peace and safety across the state is the police’s top priority. We have deployed additional forces at sensitive areas, government offices, and key transport routes, including rail and road networks, to prevent any disruption to normal movement,” the officer said.

The police have also intensified vigilance in border districts adjoining Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the state police urged the public not to believe rumours and to continue their daily activities without fear.

“Citizens facing any difficulty are advised to immediately contact local authorities. The Jharkhand Police will maintain constant vigilance to ensure the safety and security of all residents,” the officer added.

Police sources said that continuous combing and search operations, along with recent eliminations and surrenders of wanted Maoists, have weakened left-wing extremist (LWE) activity. Their presence is now limited to small pockets in the Saranda forest and parts of Latehar and Chatra districts, the officer noted.