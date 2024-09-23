Jharkhand Assembly polls likely to be in 2-3 phases, EC team reviews preparedness

Ranchi: An Election Commission team headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar arrived in Jharkhand on Monday to review the preparedness for the upcoming assembly polls, an official said.



The team, on a two-day visit, will hold a series of meetings with political parties, enforcement agencies and government officials."Four meetings are scheduled on Monday. The poll panel will talk to representatives of nine political parties, including six national and three regional parties, as well as senior government and police officials," Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said.Kumar said the team would also meet district election officers, superintendents of police, inspector generals and deputy inspector generals on Tuesday.It would take stock of the poll preparedness, law and order situation and other election-related issues during the meetings, Kumar said.Assembly elections in Jharkhand are due later this year.In 2019, the elections to 81 assembly seats were held in five phases between November 30 and December 20, and the results were declared on December 23.The polls are likely to be conducted in two to three phases this time, EC sources said.