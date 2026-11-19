The Janata Dal (United) has stepped up preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, identifying constituencies where it could contest as an NDA constituent and strengthening its organisation across the state, particularly in Purvanchal.

JD(U) national general secretary and spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said the party was assessing constituencies where it had electoral prospects.

While eastern Uttar Pradesh remained its principal focus, the party has appointed a separate in-charge for western UP to mobilise workers and explore opportunities in the region.

The JD(U) had announced its intention to enter the electoral fray at a workers' meeting in Varanasi on November 1, where Nishant Kumar, son of party president and former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, said it would contest as part of the NDA.

As part of its organisational reshuffle, the JD(U) has assigned Bihar minister Shravan Kumar charge of Uttar Pradesh, with former MLA Ramesh Singh Kushwaha as co-in-charge. Dayanand Rai has been given responsibility for western UP.

Prasad said the latest exercise primarily involved allocating responsibilities to office-bearers of the national committee constituted in April.

"We can contest elections in Uttar Pradesh because an assessment is underway to identify seats where we can perform well," he said.

"Our focus is on eastern Uttar Pradesh, particularly the Purvanchal region. However, Dayanand Rai will look after the seats in western Uttar Pradesh. A large part of the Delhi-NCR region falls in western UP, and the party has a considerable number of workers there. They need to be organised," Prasad said.

The JD(U), which has contested and won Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh in the past, stayed away from the 2017 polls. It contested 27 seats in 2022 but failed to win any.

"This time, party workers want the leadership to contest the next elections with renewed vigour," Prasad said.

He said he had been elevated from national secretary to national general secretary and given charge of the party's media wing.

Dharmendra Tiwari of Jharkhand has also been appointed co-in-charge of West Bengal.